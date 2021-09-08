Advertisement

Man accused of killing wife appears in court

By Justin Reyes
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 7:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The man accused of killing his wife appeared before a judge on Tuesday.

Joel Pellot’s attorney Roberto Balli asked for 45 days to continue reviewing what he called “The volume of discovery the state had produced” against his client.

He also said there was “A lot of scientific evidence” related to the case.

Pellot is accused of killing his wife, Maria Eugenia Munoz last year.

She was found unresponsive, and the district attorney’s office claims he told police he had given her a full bottle of pills but then later discovered there were two left.

It was revealed she had died from a combination of anesthetic drugs.

Pellot was arrested in January and his next hearing is set for October 25.

