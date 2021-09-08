Man allegedly tied to 2020 murder arrested

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man is taken into custody and charged with murder.

According to Webb County Jail records, Joel David Chavez was booked late Tuesday evening.

Officials have not confirmed which case Chavez’s arrest is connected to.

However, according to the jail records the alleged offense Chavez was arrested for happened on September, 10 2020.

According to reports, the murder of 19-year-old Gracie Espinoza took place the same day.

Gracie’s body was found at around 7 a.m. on the corner of Plum and Buena Vista near a local high school nearly one year ago.

KGNS has reached out to LPD for comment; however, we have not received an official response, but we will update viewers as soon as they make a statement.

