Mobile COVID vaccine clinics halted after harassment
(AP) - A Colorado county’s public health department director says officials took three mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinics off the streets after workers were harassed while providing inoculations over Labor Day weekend.
Jefferson County Public Health executive director Dawn Comstock says staff at a mobile vaccine clinic in Gilpin County were yelled at and threatened by people passing by, The Denver Post reports.
Comstock says a driver ran over and destroyed signs put up around the vaccine clinic’s tent.
In a separate incident, someone also threw an unidentified liquid at a nurse working a different mobile clinic in front of a restaurant.
