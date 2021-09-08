Operation Lone Star stops human smuggling, confiscates gun in Webb County

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Courtesy of Texas DPS: This weekend during #OperationLoneStar, Texas Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigations Division and Texas Highway Patrol conducted a traffic stop on a gray Chrysler passenger car in Webb County.

The vehicle was occupied by the driver, Jose Alfredo Treviño Jr., 35, and passenger Ivy Abigail Lara, 31.

An investigation revealed, Treviño and Lara were smuggling two migrants; furthermore, Treviño was in possession of marijuana and unlawfully carrying a firearm.

Texas DPS arrest two in Operation Lone Star (DPS)

Both Treviño and Lara were arrested and charged.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.