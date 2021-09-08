LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - In this week’s Pet of the Week, Rita is looking for a new place to call home.

Cynthia Gutierrez from the Laredo Animal Protective Society says that someone found her wandering the streets and turned her into the shelter.

Rita is ruff-ly two years old and is a mix of different breeds of dogs.

She’s very playful, very active and loves seeking attention.

If you would like to adopt Rita. You can contact LAPS at (956) 724-8364.

