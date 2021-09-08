Advertisement

Pillar normalizes reaching out for help in National Suicide Prevention Week

By Barbara Campos
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - During this trying time we are living in, medical experts continue to push for people to prioritize their mental health.

According to the CDC, suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in Texas with twice as many people dying by suicide every year than by homicide.

Here at home, Pillar tells us it’s important to normalize talking about suicide and mental health in our community.

“On average for this year we’ve seen about 8 suicides per month.”

Suicide is a tragic reality in our community.

Elizabeth Gardner from Pillar says numbers have gone up about 50% since 2019 —and the pandemic continues impacting these rates.

“There were a lot of losses during the pandemic. And even though were easing out of that, people are still dealing with the remnants. Some people are still not over it,” she says.

Gardner goes on to say most people who commit suicide already have underlying mental health issues —that’s why it’s important to get help in the early stages of a hardship.

“They believe it’s a phase that will go away but we see the symptoms become severe and their likelihood of looking for help goes down.”

Gardner says it doesn’t help that many aren’t aware of the resources around them, but preventing suicide is also about watching out for basic warning signs for those we love.

“Some things we can see in them are the change of patterns in eating, sleeping. We also see they start detaching in certain things, things that would get them excited, they have no interest in that.”

The CDC reports suicide among Hispanics isn’t as high in the nation when compared to other cultures.

However, this doesn’t mean it’s not important to talk about the tough times with those around you in order to help give someone hope.

Pillar offers services for those who feel like they’re not in a good spot mentally.

You can call them at (956) 723-7457.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

7-month-old baby's death under investigation
Death of 7-month-old baby being investigated
Joel David Chavez
Man facing murder charges for the death of Gracy and unborn child
Gracie Espinoza's mom speaks on arrest of alleged killer
Gracy Espinoza’s mother speaks on arrest of alleged killer
Melanie Valenzuela
Two killed during Friday’s collision on Highway 83
Two cars appear to be involved in accident on Del Mar Blvd.
Traffic Alert: Car accident reported on Del Mar

Latest News

Loma Alta Median Solution
Loma Alta residents react to TxDOT resolution
Loma Alta Median Solution
Loma Alta Residents Reacts
Pillar offers help for Suicide Prevention Week
Pillar provides resources for Suicide Prevention Week
SCAN helping out for National Recovery Month
SCAN offers resources in fight against addiction