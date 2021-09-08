Pillar normalizes reaching out for help in National Suicide Prevention Week

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - During this trying time we are living in, medical experts continue to push for people to prioritize their mental health.

According to the CDC, suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in Texas with twice as many people dying by suicide every year than by homicide.

Here at home, Pillar tells us it’s important to normalize talking about suicide and mental health in our community.

“On average for this year we’ve seen about 8 suicides per month.”

Suicide is a tragic reality in our community.

Elizabeth Gardner from Pillar says numbers have gone up about 50% since 2019 —and the pandemic continues impacting these rates.

“There were a lot of losses during the pandemic. And even though were easing out of that, people are still dealing with the remnants. Some people are still not over it,” she says.

Gardner goes on to say most people who commit suicide already have underlying mental health issues —that’s why it’s important to get help in the early stages of a hardship.

“They believe it’s a phase that will go away but we see the symptoms become severe and their likelihood of looking for help goes down.”

Gardner says it doesn’t help that many aren’t aware of the resources around them, but preventing suicide is also about watching out for basic warning signs for those we love.

“Some things we can see in them are the change of patterns in eating, sleeping. We also see they start detaching in certain things, things that would get them excited, they have no interest in that.”

The CDC reports suicide among Hispanics isn’t as high in the nation when compared to other cultures.

However, this doesn’t mean it’s not important to talk about the tough times with those around you in order to help give someone hope.

Pillar offers services for those who feel like they’re not in a good spot mentally.

You can call them at (956) 723-7457.

