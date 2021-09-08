SCAN offers resources in fight against addiction

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - As part of national recovery month, one local organization is offering its services to those struggling with addiction.

SCAN provides resources to those suffering from all kinds of substance abuses, including alcohol.

They say one of the best ways to prevent addiction is to get rid of temptations around the home.

The organization says even if it’s common, it doesn’t mean it’s not dangerous.

“Alcohol use is another thing that is very common with the community because it’s more acceptable and teenagers are using it a lot,” SCAN Program Director Veronica Jimenez said. “We have surveys that we do every year and alcohol seems to be the number one drug of choice for teenagers, also pills. Like I mentioned, we have to be very aware of that.”

Jimenez says approximately two million people die every year from substance abuse.

You can reach scan at (956) 724-3177.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.