Smiles from Heaven to hold golf tournament

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Local golfers listen up, there’s a whole slew of events taking place in the coming weeks where you can tee off for the gold!

This weekend, the Casa Blanca Golf Course will be hosting its Smiles from Heaven & Heroes Golf Tournament.

All of the proceeds will help support kids with cancer, as well as veterans and service members.

That is set to take place at 8:30 a.m. this Saturday.

The golf course will also host additional tournaments, on September 25th, October 1st and second and October 9th.

So many great opportunities to get on the green!

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.