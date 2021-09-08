Advertisement

Tejano Achievement Award recognizes Dr. Sylvia Rios

By Max Fernandez
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - LULAC is recognizing its latest honoree for their Tejano Achievement Award.

Dr. Sylvia Guerra Rios, the superintendent at Laredo Independent School District, was selected among the ten honorees who will be recognized by LULAC this year.

For over 30 years, Rios has dedicated her career to working with students.

She was a secondary math and English classroom teacher, high school principal, central office administrator, and region one education service center administrator for curriculum and instruction.

Despite the obstacles at Laredo ISD, Dr. Rios is proud of the work everyone at the district has done.

“We are a 97% economically disadvantaged school district, but that has not stopped our students from achieving their potential and that has certainly not stopped our board of trustees, our staff, our parents from dreaming more, wanting more for their kids and that is a shared commitment,” she said.

The ceremony will take place on October 21st.

