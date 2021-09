LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - United Way is getting ready to launch their ‘day of caring’.

This year, they’ll be collecting food and toiletries for the homeless and other people in need in the community, but not clothes.

The drive will be on Saturday, September 11th from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

To see the list of drop-off locations, you can head click here.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.