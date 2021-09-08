Webb County offering CDL license training

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - If you are interested in becoming a truck driver, Webb County is offering training to those interested in acquiring a license.

Webb County is informing potential drivers about its commercial driver’s license training.

Drivers must be 18 years or older, have a valid ID and a high school diploma or GED.

It will take roughly four weeks to complete the course.

If you have any questions regarding the services the training or services, you can call the county at 956-523-4182.

