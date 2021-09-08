Zapata authorities seize drugs and money from home

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities in Zapata searched a home and found, drugs, weapons and thousands of dollars in cash.

The Zapata County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at the 600 block of Fresno Street.

When authorities searched the home, they found a total of 202 THC cartridges, four plastic baggies believed to be marijuana, money and a .22 caliber pistol.

Deputies arrested David Gutierrez for possession.

Zapata authorities continue to advise the public that if you see something suspicious, contact them at 956-765-9960 or Crime Stoppers at 956-765-8477.

