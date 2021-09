LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Zapata is reporting two new deaths due to the coronavirus which puts their death toll at 43.

On September 7, Zapata confirmed two deaths; the 42nd victim was a woman in her 60s and the 43rd patient was a woman in her 70s.

So far there are 22 new positive cases of COVID-19.

DSHS is reporting 129 active cases in Zapata.

