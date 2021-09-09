Anonymous tip lands car burglar in jail

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Laredo Police are crediting the community’s help for landing a car burglar behind bars.

Police arrested 39-year-old Alejandro Ruben Santos for burglary of a vehicle.

Authorities received a tip on Wednesday at around 3 a.m. saying that a man was breaking into cars at the 4100 block of Meadow Avenue.

Officers arrived and arrested Santos at the scene.

Records revealed Santos had outstanding warrants for burglar, theft and credit card abuse.

