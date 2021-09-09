Advertisement

Autumn rain on the horizon

Last few days of triple digit temperatures
By Justin Reyes
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 5:21 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - While the official start of autumn isn’t until a couple of more weeks, we are going to start to see a shift in temperatures.

On Thursday, we’ll start out in the mid to upper 70s and see a high of about 102 degrees by the afternoon.

These triple digit temperatures are going to continue until about Saturday.

Now Sunday, things are going to start to change.

We’ll see a high of about 94 degrees along with a 30 percent chance of rain.

These chances of rain will continue into Monday giving us a 40 percent chance of rain and a high of 93.

That is probably the coolest we’ve been since we saw chances of rain back in July.

The chances of precipitation will continue into Tuesday, we’ll hit a high of about 96 degrees and we’re going to stay there until Wednesday.

Although 90 degrees might not feel like fall temperatures, it’s just a sign that things are slowly starting to change.

