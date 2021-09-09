Advertisement

Former Border Patrol agent facing multiple murder counts makes court appearance

By Barbara Campos
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The former federal agent who’s facing multiple murder counts for an alleged killing spree made an appearance in court this morning.

Former Border Patrol Agent Juan David Ortiz was arrested in September 2018 for allegedly killing four women and attempting to kidnap a fifth.

After three years since the murders happened, Ortiz is now closer to facing a jury of his peers.

“I just pray to God to keep us strong and don’t be angry at him. Sometimes they say to forgive but it’s very hard.”

Patricia Ortiz, aunt of one of the victims —Humberto “Janelle” Ortiz— was emotional today at a hearing that brought her face to face with the alleged murderer.

“We have to face it and just be strong and be here so he can know that he had a family because he did,” she said.

But after grieving for the last three years, this family —along with family members of the other four victims— are one step closer to getting closure.

With 406th District Judge Oscar Hale setting a firm date for Ortiz’s final pre-trial hearing.

“I hope it’s over with as soon as possible,” Ortiz said.

The pretrial hearing will be in early March and jury selection is set to be four weeks after.

Meanwhile, Juan David Ortiz’s attorney says they plan on proving his innocence.

The final hearing has been set for March 1, 2022, with the jury selection process starting on March 28th.

The hope is to have a jury trial starting in April or May.

