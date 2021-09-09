Former federal agent accused of killing four women appears in court

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The former federal agent who is facing multiple murder counts for an alleged killing spree that claimed the lives of four women appeared in court on Thursday.

Former Border Patrol agent Juan David Ortiz is accused of the crime which happened back in August of 2018.

406th District Court Judge OJ Hale Jr. heard the case and set a final pre-trail for March 1st of 2022.

Jury selection will begin on March 28, 2022; however the trial date is pending.

Ortiz is accused of killing four women and kidnapping a fifth back in 2018.

