Have a cup a joe with Cindy Liendo

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A Webb County official is inviting the community to come out and have a nice hot cup of joe and conversation.

Commissioner Cindy Liendo is hosting a Coffee with Cindy meeting to discuss precinct initiatives, recommendations, address concerns and questions regarding the precinct four.

Guest speakers from the Gateway Community Health Center will also be at the event.

It will take place on Thursday at 10 a.m. at the Hamilton Senior Apartments located at 815 Salinas Avenue.

