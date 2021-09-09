Advertisement

Have a cup a joe with Cindy Liendo

Have a cup of Joe with Cindy Liendo
Have a cup of Joe with Cindy Liendo(Webb County)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 5:43 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A Webb County official is inviting the community to come out and have a nice hot cup of joe and conversation.

Commissioner Cindy Liendo is hosting a Coffee with Cindy meeting to discuss precinct initiatives, recommendations, address concerns and questions regarding the precinct four.

Guest speakers from the Gateway Community Health Center will also be at the event.

It will take place on Thursday at 10 a.m. at the Hamilton Senior Apartments located at 815 Salinas Avenue.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joel David Chavez
Man facing murder charges for the death of Gracy and unborn child
Gracie Espinoza's mom speaks on arrest of alleged killer
Gracy Espinoza’s mother speaks on arrest of alleged killer
Webb County
Operation Lone Star stops human smuggling, confiscates gun in Webb County
County offering CDL training
Webb County offering CDL license training
Rio Grande Plaza Hotel
Old hotel building causing safety hazards for residents

Latest News

File photo: Drive Sames for Education
LISD to announce details of Drive Sames for Education program
Anonymous tip lands burglar behind bars
Anonymous tip lands car burglar in jail
Laredo Police
Laredo Police cracks down on DWIs during Labor Day
Last few days of triple digit temperatures
Autumn rain on the horizon