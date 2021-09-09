Advertisement

KGNS coverage of Lance Corporal David Lee Espinoza weekend services

By KGNS Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Your family of stations will be presenting you Lance Corporal Espinoza’s final journey through Laredo to his final resting place with live coverage.

It will begin tomorrow afternoon on Friday at 2:30 p.m. with his arrival at the Laredo International Airport for a dignified transfer.

You can watch this streaming live as it happens on the KGNS Digital News Desk.

We will follow along as he goes to the Joe Jackson Funeral home.

Then on Sunday, there will be a community viewing for the corporal.

We will have live coverage on KGNS news at five on that day.

And on Monday, we will begin four hours of non-stop coverage starting at 11 a.m.

Your family of stations, KGNS and Telemundo Laredo, will be teaming up to give you bilingual coverage as Lance Corporal Espinoza gets one last tour of Laredo from the funeral home to St. Patrick’s church.

He will then be taken to his alma mater, Lyndon B. Johnson High School, one last time before he goes to his final destination --the Laredo City Cemetery.

We’ll be bringing you all of this coverage starting tomorrow afternoon.

We hope you can catch it if you can’t be there in person.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ruiz Elementary School Teacher Doris Pena and former student Miabella Arellano
UISD mourns loss of elementary school teacher
Joel David Chavez
Man facing murder charges for the death of Gracy and unborn child
File photo: Cigarroa High School
LISD Police investigating stabbing at Laredo high school
Gracie Espinoza's mom speaks on arrest of alleged killer
Gracy Espinoza’s mother speaks on arrest of alleged killer
Webb County
Operation Lone Star stops human smuggling, confiscates gun in Webb County

Latest News

Laredo veterans request special favor for employers
Veterans plead with employers to let veterans attend Marine LCpl Espinoza’s services
Laredo veterans request special favor for employers
Laredo veterans request for employers
Laredo BP Agent Shows Up In Court
Former Border Patrol agent facing multiple murder counts makes court appearance
Laredo BP Agent Shows Up In Court
Laredo BP Agent facing multiple murder charges shows up in court
Rio Grande Plaza Hotel
Update: Hotel owners cited after complaints surface