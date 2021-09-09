KGNS coverage of Lance Corporal David Lee Espinoza weekend services

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Your family of stations will be presenting you Lance Corporal Espinoza’s final journey through Laredo to his final resting place with live coverage.

It will begin tomorrow afternoon on Friday at 2:30 p.m. with his arrival at the Laredo International Airport for a dignified transfer.

You can watch this streaming live as it happens on the KGNS Digital News Desk.

We will follow along as he goes to the Joe Jackson Funeral home.

Then on Sunday, there will be a community viewing for the corporal.

We will have live coverage on KGNS news at five on that day.

And on Monday, we will begin four hours of non-stop coverage starting at 11 a.m.

Your family of stations, KGNS and Telemundo Laredo, will be teaming up to give you bilingual coverage as Lance Corporal Espinoza gets one last tour of Laredo from the funeral home to St. Patrick’s church.

He will then be taken to his alma mater, Lyndon B. Johnson High School, one last time before he goes to his final destination --the Laredo City Cemetery.

We’ll be bringing you all of this coverage starting tomorrow afternoon.

We hope you can catch it if you can’t be there in person.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.