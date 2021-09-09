Laredo fighter wins Dana White Contender Series

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A Laredo athlete is on his way to becoming an official fighter with the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

On Tuesday evening CJ Vergara came out swinging during the Dana White’s Contender Series in Las Vegas.

After less than a minute of being in the ring, CJ was crowned the winner and will now get a contract with UFC.

All of his family and friends held a watch party for him at the Laredo Mansion.

His cousin Roberto Gonzalez says his win is also a win for the City of Laredo.

Gonzalez says, “He got on the Dana White Contender Series and he killed it. He beat the guy, he beat him in 41 seconds and now he’s going to be a UFC fighter and me and all my cousins, all the raza from Laredo, everybody stand up, let’s get behind him, let’s go see him, let’s go support him. He’s my cousin, doing big things, first Laredo born UFC fighter!”

CJ has been training since he was 17 years old and always dreamed of one day becoming an official fighter.

Congratulations for going the distance and knocking out the competition!

