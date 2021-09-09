Advertisement

Laredo fighter wins Dana White Contender Series

By Justin Reyes
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 6:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A Laredo athlete is on his way to becoming an official fighter with the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

On Tuesday evening CJ Vergara came out swinging during the Dana White’s Contender Series in Las Vegas.

After less than a minute of being in the ring, CJ was crowned the winner and will now get a contract with UFC.

All of his family and friends held a watch party for him at the Laredo Mansion.

His cousin Roberto Gonzalez says his win is also a win for the City of Laredo.

Gonzalez says, “He got on the Dana White Contender Series and he killed it. He beat the guy, he beat him in 41 seconds and now he’s going to be a UFC fighter and me and all my cousins, all the raza from Laredo, everybody stand up, let’s get behind him, let’s go see him, let’s go support him. He’s my cousin, doing big things, first Laredo born UFC fighter!”

CJ has been training since he was 17 years old and always dreamed of one day becoming an official fighter.

Congratulations for going the distance and knocking out the competition!

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joel David Chavez
Man facing murder charges for the death of Gracy and unborn child
Gracie Espinoza's mom speaks on arrest of alleged killer
Gracy Espinoza’s mother speaks on arrest of alleged killer
Webb County
Operation Lone Star stops human smuggling, confiscates gun in Webb County
County offering CDL training
Webb County offering CDL license training
Rio Grande Plaza Hotel
Old hotel building causing safety hazards for residents

Latest News

Anonymous tip lands car burglar in jail
Anonymous tip lands car burglar in jail
File photo: Laredo Police
Laredo Police cracks down on DWIs during Labor Day
Local fighter goes the distance
Laredo fighter wins Dana White Contender Series
Coffee with a commissioner
Have a cup a joe with Cindy Liendo
LISD to announce details of Drive Sames for Education program
LISD to announce details of Drive Sames for Education program