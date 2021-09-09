Advertisement

Laredo Police cracks down on DWIs during Labor Day

Laredo Police
Laredo Police(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 5:48 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department had a busy Labor Day weekend, as they conducted 300 traffic stops.

During the Labor Day holiday, Laredo Police worked an impaired driver mobilization grant provided by TxDOT to crackdown on DWI laws.

From August 20th to September 6th, police conducted 300 traffic stops, issued 486 citations, and arrested 24 for DWI and ten for other offenses.

Authorities continue to remind the public to make the right choice and plan ahead when consuming alcoholic beverages.

