Laredo Public Library System honoring 9/11 victims with poster exhibition

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Lardo Public Library system is honoring 9/11 victims by inviting the public to a poster exhibition.

The exhibition presents the history of 9/11, its origins, and its ongoing implications thorugh personal stories of those who witnessed and survived the attacks.

The stories, details, and history will be told across 14 posters which will include archival photographs and images of artifacts from the 9/11 Memorial and Museum’s permanent collection.

The library says it explores the consequences of terrorism on individual lives and communities at all levels.

The poster exhibition is free and open to the public at Joe A. Guerra, Laredo Public Library, starting on Saturday, September 11, 2021.

