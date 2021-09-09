Advertisement

LISD to announce details of Drive Sames for Education program

File photo: Drive Sames for Education
File photo: Drive Sames for Education(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Sep. 9, 2021
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A car dealership is teaming up with a local school district to drive students to the classrooms!

On Thursday morning, LISD and Sames Motor Company will announce the details of its perfect attendance program.

This is the eighth year in a row that Sames in sponsoring its Drive Sames for Education program to promote perfect attendance among LISD students.

Students with a perfect attendance record will be eligible to win a brand new 2022 Ford EcoSport which will be awarded on Graduation Day.

It’s just a little incentive to reward those who always show up to school!

