LISD to announce details of Drive Sames for Education program

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A car dealership is teaming up with a local school district to drive students to the classrooms!

On Thursday morning, LISD and Sames Motor Company will announce the details of its perfect attendance program.

This is the eighth year in a row that Sames in sponsoring its Drive Sames for Education program to promote perfect attendance among LISD students.

Students with a perfect attendance record will be eligible to win a brand new 2022 Ford EcoSport which will be awarded on Graduation Day.

It’s just a little incentive to reward those who always show up to school!

