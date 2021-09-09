Advertisement

LISD Police investigating stabbing at Laredo high school

By Justin Reyes
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Authorities are investigating a stabbing at a local high school.

Details are light at the moment; however, Laredo Police did confirm that it took place at Cigarroa High School.

The LISD Police Department is currently handling the investigation.

KGNS News will continue to update the story as more details become available.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joel David Chavez
Man facing murder charges for the death of Gracy and unborn child
Gracie Espinoza's mom speaks on arrest of alleged killer
Gracy Espinoza’s mother speaks on arrest of alleged killer
Webb County
Operation Lone Star stops human smuggling, confiscates gun in Webb County
County offering CDL training
Webb County offering CDL license training
Rio Grande Plaza Hotel
Old hotel building causing safety hazards for residents

Latest News

Juan David Ortiz appears in court
Former federal agent accused of killing four women appears in court
44-year-old Joel Hernandez
Police searching for man wanted for theft
Off-duty Laredo BP agent stops armed suspect in SA parking lot
Charges filed in Gracy Espinoza's murder
Gracy Espinoza’s family finds relief, justice in arrest made just shy of one year anniversary