LISD Police investigating stabbing at Laredo high school

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Authorities are investigating a stabbing at a local high school.

Details are light at the moment; however, Laredo Police did confirm that it took place at Cigarroa High School.

The LISD Police Department is currently handling the investigation.

KGNS News will continue to update the story as more details become available.

