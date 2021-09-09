Advertisement

Man facing charges for allegedly exposing himself outside gym

Dronik Kostiantyn
Dronik Kostiantyn(Webb County Sheriff's Office)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 1:53 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man is facing charges for allegedly exposing himself outside a local fitness center.

Laredo Police arrested Dronik Kostiantyn and charged him with indecent exposure.

The incident happened on September 6 at around 10:30 p.m. when officers were called out to the 400 block of West Calton Road.

The victim told police that she was walking out of the gym and into the parking lot when she saw a utility van with the door open and interior lights on.

She stated that Kostiantyn was sitting in the van with his genitalia exposed.

Officers arrived and were able to arrest the man at the scene.

