Man facing charges for allegedly exposing himself outside gym

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man is facing charges for allegedly exposing himself outside a local fitness center.

Laredo Police arrested Dronik Kostiantyn and charged him with indecent exposure.

The incident happened on September 6 at around 10:30 p.m. when officers were called out to the 400 block of West Calton Road.

The victim told police that she was walking out of the gym and into the parking lot when she saw a utility van with the door open and interior lights on.

She stated that Kostiantyn was sitting in the van with his genitalia exposed.

Officers arrived and were able to arrest the man at the scene.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.