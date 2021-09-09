Off-duty Laredo BP agent stops armed suspect in SA parking lot

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - An off-duty Laredo Border Patrol is being credited with saving lives after the suspect began firing rounds aimlessly in a San Antonio parking lot.

The agent reportedly notified San Antonio PD as shots were fired and began clearing people from the scene out of harm’s way.

The Laredo agent then approached the armed subject with his handgun drawn and identified him as a Border Patrol agent where he was able to de-escalate and take a hold of the situation until SAPD arrived to the scene.

The subject was arrested and no injuries were reported.

