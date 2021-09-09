Advertisement

Off-duty Laredo BP agent stops armed suspect in SA parking lot

(KGNS)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - An off-duty Laredo Border Patrol is being credited with saving lives after the suspect began firing rounds aimlessly in a San Antonio parking lot.

The agent reportedly notified San Antonio PD as shots were fired and began clearing people from the scene out of harm’s way.

The Laredo agent then approached the armed subject with his handgun drawn and identified him as a Border Patrol agent where he was able to de-escalate and take a hold of the situation until SAPD arrived to the scene.

The subject was arrested and no injuries were reported.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joel David Chavez
Man facing murder charges for the death of Gracy and unborn child
Gracie Espinoza's mom speaks on arrest of alleged killer
Gracy Espinoza’s mother speaks on arrest of alleged killer
Webb County
Operation Lone Star stops human smuggling, confiscates gun in Webb County
County offering CDL training
Webb County offering CDL license training
Rio Grande Plaza Hotel
Old hotel building causing safety hazards for residents

Latest News

Juan David Ortiz appears in court
Former federal agent accused of killing four women appears in court
44-year-old Joel Hernandez
Police searching for man wanted for theft
File photo: Cigarroa High School
LISD Police investigating stabbing at Laredo high school
Charges filed in Gracy Espinoza's murder
Gracy Espinoza’s family finds relief, justice in arrest made just shy of one year anniversary