Police searching for man wanted for theft

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Local law enforcement is asking for the community’s help in locating a man wanted for theft.

Laredo Police are searching for 44-year-old Joel Hernandez who allegedly stole merchandise from a clothing store.

The incident happened on Saturday, August 14 when officers responded to a theft at the 2300 block of Del Mar.

Employees say, a man identified as Hernandez had walked into a store and stole a purse valued at $3,150 and left without paying for it.

The case was presented to the district attorney’s officer who determined there was sufficient evidence to secure an arrest warrant.

If you have any information regarding Hernandez’s whereabouts, you are asked to call Laredo Police at 956-795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.

