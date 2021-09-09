Power outage reported in south Laredo

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A power outage is being reported for those that live along U.S. Highway 83 between Jaime Zapata Memorial Highway and Sierra Vista.

As of now, several major intersections are without traffic power.

Drivers are being asked to treat the intersections as a four way stop.

Motorists are also being asked to be patient, use caution, and to drive slow.

You can check the outage map for updates.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.