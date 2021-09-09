Advertisement

Purple heart awarded to Marine LCpl David Lee Espinoza, all 13 U.S. service members killed in suicide attack in Kabul

By KGNS Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The 13 service members killed in the suicide bomber attack during the evacuation mission in Afghanistan late last month have been awarded Purple Hearts.

This includes Marine Lance Corporal David Lee Espinoza of Rio Bravo.

He and 12 others were killed on August 26th as they were helping screen people at the Abbey Gate of the Kabul airport.

