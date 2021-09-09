Texas Commission on the Arts designates new cultural district in Laredo

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Texas Commission on the Arts (TCA) approved the designation of three new cultural districts.

Dallas, San Antonio, and Laredo were among the three new recipients of the honors. The designation brings the total number of cultural districts in Texas to 51.

From the Texas Commission on the Arts: Founded in 1755, Laredo sits on the north bank of the Rio Grande River and is one of the oldest border crossing points in the Americas.

Sitting at the border with its sister city, Nuevo Laredo, Mexico, the Laredo Cultural District is a unique blend of the United States and Mexico.

It is a town like no other with a deep-seated connection to its Mexican roots.

It encompasses three distinct areas: Avenida San Bernardo, Fort Mac, and El Centro.

The district boasts unique regional shopping, lively entertainment, and festivals, including the famous month-long Washington’s Birthday Celebration in February.

