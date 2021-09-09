Advertisement

Traffic will temporarily halt at Juarez-Lincoln Bridge during 20th Anniversary Remembrance Ceremony for 9/11 victims

File photo: Juarez-Lincoln International Bridge
File photo: Juarez-Lincoln International Bridge(KGNS)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - An advance notice for a temporary halt for vehicular traffic was given for Bridge two --the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge-- for the morning of September 11th.

A 20th Annual Remembrance Ceremony to honor the 9/11 attack victims is set to take place.

The halt will happen at approximately 7:00 a.m when CBP will stop all vehicular and bus traffic traveling northbound at bridge two.

All traffic is expected to resume at 8:00 a.m.

CBP officials are urging the public to consider changing their plans by crossing earlier or later at bridge two or using the Colombia-Solidarity Bridge, which will be open beginning at 7 a.m. for vehicular traffic.

Wait times can be monitored through https://bwt.cbp.gov/index.html.

