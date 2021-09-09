UISD mourns loss of elementary school teacher

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - UISD is grieving the loss of a teacher who thought over 20 years at the school district.

During Telemundo’s Cosas Por El Barrio segment, Deputy Superintendent Gloria Rendon spoke with Miguel Amante regarding the passing of Doris Pena.

Pena taught for over 20 years at Ruiz Elementary and was studying for another masters degree.

During the interview, Rendon says they would not discuss the manner of death but wanted to celebrate Pena’s life and accomplishments.

