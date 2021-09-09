United Way’s Day of Caring: One day to make a difference

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - This Saturday, United Way’s “Day of Caring” will take place.

Natalie Hernandez, representing United Way, told us how we can get involved.

Donations will be gladly accepted, as money from any proceeds are going back to local groups.

Everything from school supplies, disinfectants, non-perishable items, and more will be more than welcome.

You can find more information at the group’s Facebook page or website.

