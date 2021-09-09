Advertisement

Up to 150 Americans expected to fly out of Afghanistan

Afghan women shout slogans during an anti-Pakistan demonstration near the Pakistan embassy in...
Afghan women shout slogans during an anti-Pakistan demonstration near the Pakistan embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021. Two Qatari officials say they expect 100 to 150 Americans to fly out from Kabul’s airport in the coming hours.(AP Photo/Wali Sabawoon)
By Kathy Gannon
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 6:12 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Two Qatari officials say they expect 100 to 150 Americans to fly out from Kabul’s airport in the coming hours.

If confirmed, this would mark the first large-scale evacuation of Americans from Afghanistan since the last U.S. forces left the country at the end of August.

The officials say the Americans would leave later Thursday on a Qatari flight that had delivered humanitarian aid to Afghanistan earlier Thursday. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief the media.

The departure of a large group of Americans would also signal that U.S. officials have come to an arrangement with the new Taliban rulers. In recent days, there had been a stand-off between the Taliban and organizers of several charter planes who had hoped to evacuate Americans and at-risk Afghans from an airport in northern Afghanistan.

The Taliban have said they would let passengers with valid travel documents leave, but that many of those at the northern airport did not have such papers.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joel David Chavez
Man facing murder charges for the death of Gracy and unborn child
Gracie Espinoza's mom speaks on arrest of alleged killer
Gracy Espinoza’s mother speaks on arrest of alleged killer
Webb County
Operation Lone Star stops human smuggling, confiscates gun in Webb County
County offering CDL training
Webb County offering CDL license training
Rio Grande Plaza Hotel
Old hotel building causing safety hazards for residents

Latest News

File photo: Drive Sames for Education
LISD to announce details of Drive Sames for Education program
In this still image taken from Law & Crime Network court video, real estate heir Robert Durst...
Prosecutor: Robert Durst had ‘playbook’ on getting away with murder
Anonymous tip lands burglar behind bars
Anonymous tip lands car burglar in jail
Laredo Police
Laredo Police cracks down on DWIs during Labor Day