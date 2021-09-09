Advertisement

Update: Hotel owners cited after complaints surface

By KGNS Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - We have a follow-up on a story we first reported on Tuesday, where a neighbor living beside the former Rio Grande Plaza Hotel along the riverbanks complained of the condition of the hotel.

While there, we saw debris on the ground that had fallen from the top of the building.

Today, city officials confirmed owners of the hotel have been issued a citation for having an unsafe structure and equipment at the property.

They’ll now have to appear at court to plead their case with a judge, who will then determine any fines or penalties.

No court date has been scheduled at this time.

Original coverage of the incident can be found here.

