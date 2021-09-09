Advertisement

Veterans giving out American flags for Marine LCpl David Lee Espinoza procession

By KGNS Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A local veteran’s group is asking Laredoans to make Marine LCpl Espinoza’s last trip home a patriotic one.

The South Texas Afghanistan Iraq Veterans Association is asking people to find spots along the procession route tomorrow to help pay their respects.

They hope the community shows up to support the fallen hero and his family.

To help bring this vision to life, the association is helping to give out hundreds of American flags.

“We have purchased a large quantity of flags, so we are giving them out tomorrow morning, Friday, September 10th at 9 a.m. here at the building on 1406 Jacaman in cooperation with the South Texas Workforce Solutions to utilize the building so we can give away the flags,” President of the association Gabriel Lopez said.

The flag pick-up will continue until supplies run out.

