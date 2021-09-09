Veterans plead with employers to let veterans attend Marine LCpl Espinoza’s services

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Local veterans are asking employers to let employees, who are veterans, attend Lance Corporal Espinoza’s burial.

One group says many of those who served in Afghanistan and Iraq are now in their early 30′s or 40′s, have jobs, and take care of their families.

Veterans say it’s the least they could do to honor the young man and hope to appeal to the patriotic side of business owners.

“From my part, I know that our citizens are very patriotic,” Victor Salazar with Texas Veterans Network told us. “Our employers are very patriotic. I’ve gone to numerous Rotary Club meetings and Chamber of Commerce where I know these employers have a good heart and want nothing but the best for our nation and for our citizens.”

Meanwhile, Ricardo Quijano says Laredo should show up for one of their own --who left us too soon.

“For the route that’s going to be taken, just park on the side and pay your respects and honor the young man. Twenty years old that’s young. Not old enough to drink, but old enough to die for his country.”

LCpl Espinoza’s body is set to arrie to the Laredo International Airport at 2:40 p.m. in the afternoon.

