Agents foil drug smuggling attempt at Laredo park

By Justin Reyes
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 1:27 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Border Patrol agents foiled an alleged drug smuggling attempt at a local park.

The incident happened on September 8 when agents received a tip regarding several people loading bundles into a gray SUV near Father McNaboe Park.

Agents arrived and found seven bundles of abandoned marijuana in the area.

The bundles had a weight of 477 pounds with an estimated street value of $381,040.

The drugs were confiscated and turned over to the DEA.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

