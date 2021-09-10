Agents foil drug smuggling attempt at Laredo park

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Border Patrol agents foiled an alleged drug smuggling attempt at a local park.

The incident happened on September 8 when agents received a tip regarding several people loading bundles into a gray SUV near Father McNaboe Park.

Agents arrived and found seven bundles of abandoned marijuana in the area.

The bundles had a weight of 477 pounds with an estimated street value of $381,040.

The drugs were confiscated and turned over to the DEA.

