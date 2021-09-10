Calm weekend before the storm
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 7:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It’s going to be a nice weekend to chill by the pool before we start to see nothing but rainy conditions!
On Friday, we’ll start out in the upper 70s and see a high of about 101 degrees. These triple digits will start to dwindle down just a bit.
On Saturday we’ll see a high of 98 degrees and then on Sunday we’ll hit a high of 94 degrees with a 40 percent chance of rain.
These chances of rain will last throughout the week.
On Monday we’ll hit highs of 91 with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Temperatures will fluctuate between the low to mid 90s, giving us a nice break from the heat.
Just be ready with a raincoat and or an umbrella next week.
