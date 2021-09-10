Advertisement

Ayala family remembers Marine LCpl David Lee Espinoza

The Ayala family remembers David as quiet, kind, and a kid who followed his dreams
The Ayala family remembers David as quiet, kind, and a kid who followed his dreams(KGNS)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Ayala family remembers LCpl David Lee Espinoza as someone who got to live out their dream.

They say they were motivated to come honor the young man who had been a guest at their house.

It was the opportunity to give a last goodbye.

Maricarmen Ayala, a friend from school, says she remembers that he was more than a good friend. She remembers that in middle school and high school, although quiet and the kind to sit at the back of the class, David was the “most noble” and the “nicest”.

She says that even if he didn’t know you, he would help you even if it was just as simple as helping out with homework or just being there for you.

David had always been drawn to the military.

She says that even at a young age, everyone knew that he wanted to be in the military.

Maricarmen shared that a friend from their graduation class, the class of 2019, shared a story on her social media page that said she was proud of David because he was doing what he set out to do.

It was the kind of story that represents what David got to accomplish in just a short time.

“Some of us chase our dreams, but not everybody can do what they love. But he ended up doing it even if he had to pay the ultimate sacrifice,” she added.

You can watch the family’s testimony here.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo: Cigarroa High School
Student in serious condition after stabbing at Cigarroa High School
Ruiz Elementary School Teacher Doris Pena and former student Miabella Arellano
UISD mourns loss of elementary school teacher
Dronik Kostiantyn
Man facing charges for allegedly exposing himself outside gym
CJ Vergara
Laredo fighter wins Dana White Contender Series
Live Coverage Marine LCpl David Lee Espinoza Arrival
KGNS coverage of Lance Corporal David Lee Espinoza weekend services

Latest News

Marine LCpl David Lee Espinoza arrives to Joe Jackson Funeral Home
Marine LCpl David Lee Espinoza’s remains arrive to Laredo
Community gathers to honor fallen Marine
Laredo community gathers for fallen Marine’s arrival
One-year-old dies in Houston after being left in hot car
One-year-old in Houston dead after being left in hot car
Houston child dies in hot car
One-year-old in Houston dead after being left in hot car