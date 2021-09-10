Ayala family remembers Marine LCpl David Lee Espinoza

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Ayala family remembers LCpl David Lee Espinoza as someone who got to live out their dream.

They say they were motivated to come honor the young man who had been a guest at their house.

It was the opportunity to give a last goodbye.

Maricarmen Ayala, a friend from school, says she remembers that he was more than a good friend. She remembers that in middle school and high school, although quiet and the kind to sit at the back of the class, David was the “most noble” and the “nicest”.

She says that even if he didn’t know you, he would help you even if it was just as simple as helping out with homework or just being there for you.

David had always been drawn to the military.

She says that even at a young age, everyone knew that he wanted to be in the military.

Maricarmen shared that a friend from their graduation class, the class of 2019, shared a story on her social media page that said she was proud of David because he was doing what he set out to do.

It was the kind of story that represents what David got to accomplish in just a short time.

“Some of us chase our dreams, but not everybody can do what they love. But he ended up doing it even if he had to pay the ultimate sacrifice,” she added.

You can watch the family’s testimony here.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.