Advertisement

Help honor fallen hero by flying flags at half-staff

By Justin Reyes
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo is asking you to help honor a fallen hero.

Starting on Friday, the city will be flying the United States Flag and the Texas flag at half staff in honor of Marine Lance Corporal David Lee Espinoza.

The City is also encouraging all individuals, businesses, and other entities to display flags at half-staff through the date of burial until sunset, which will occur on Monday, September 13.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott approved this symbol of recognition and determined that the State of Texas and the U.S. flags shall be flown at half-staff on the Capitol Building in honor of Marine Lance Corporal Espinoza who was killed on August 26th in Afghanistan.

Espinoza’s dignified transfer will take place this afternoon at the Laredo International Airport.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo: Cigarroa High School
Student in serious condition after stabbing at Cigarroa High School
Ruiz Elementary School Teacher Doris Pena and former student Miabella Arellano
UISD mourns loss of elementary school teacher
Dronik Kostiantyn
Man facing charges for allegedly exposing himself outside gym
CJ Vergara
Laredo fighter wins Dana White Contender Series
Off-duty Laredo BP agent stops armed suspect in SA parking lot

Latest News

Man injured in motorcycle accident on Highway 359
Man injured in motorcycle accident on Highway 359
Motorcycle Crash generic
Man injured in motorcycle accident on Highway 359
Working for the weekend
Calm weekend before the storm
Biden unleashes new strategies to battle pandemic