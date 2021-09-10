Help honor fallen hero by flying flags at half-staff

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo is asking you to help honor a fallen hero.

Starting on Friday, the city will be flying the United States Flag and the Texas flag at half staff in honor of Marine Lance Corporal David Lee Espinoza.

The City is also encouraging all individuals, businesses, and other entities to display flags at half-staff through the date of burial until sunset, which will occur on Monday, September 13.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott approved this symbol of recognition and determined that the State of Texas and the U.S. flags shall be flown at half-staff on the Capitol Building in honor of Marine Lance Corporal Espinoza who was killed on August 26th in Afghanistan.

Espinoza’s dignified transfer will take place this afternoon at the Laredo International Airport.

