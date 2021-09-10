Judge orders former city employee to be reinstated

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A judge orders a former city employee to be reinstated and the city says they are concerned.

The 49th District Court decided to return Tony H. Moreno to his position at the utilities department on Thursday.

City representatives say they had not been served with a petition and is considering a written order to challenge the court’s decision.

They go on to say that they have no immediate plans to let Moreno return to his position without further ruling from Judge Lopez or a higher court.

This all goes back to the city’s boil water notice that lasted for ten days back in July.

The city reportedly conducted an investigation into the cause which resulted in the termination of Moreno and another city employee.

