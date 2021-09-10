Advertisement

Laredo community gathers for fallen Marine’s arrival

By Justin Reyes
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Laredo community is coming together to honor a fallen Marine as he makes his way back home.

Many service members, veterans, law enforcement officers and organizations have set up along the procession route, holding flags and signs of hope waiting to honor Lance Corporal David Lee Espinoza.

Lance Corporal Espinoza’s remains are expected to arrive to Laredo at around two thirty Friday afternoon.

One of the families who was in attendance was close to David and says they were honored to know such a noble and nice person.

The procession will start at the old Laredo airport base on 4805 Maher Avenue at 2:30 p.m.

From there, they will head down west on Hillside, then onto McPherson Road.

They will head north on McPherson and turn on Del Mar.

The procession will make its way onto north Bartlett and end up at Joe Jackson Funeral Home.

During this time, drivers are being asked to wait patiently as they transfer the body of Lance Corporal Espinoza.

