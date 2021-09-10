Advertisement

Man accused of breaking into downtown business

48-year-old Daniel Villanueva
48-year-old Daniel Villanueva(Webb County Sheriff's Office)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A man is facing charges after he allegedly stole merchandise from a downtown business.

Laredo Police arrested 48-year-old Daniel Villanueva and charged with burglary.

The incident happened on Monday, September 6 when officers were called out to a burglary at the 1100 block of Hidalgo Street.

When officers arrived they noticed shattered glass on the side of the business called “Los Angeles Novelty”.

After reviewing surveillance video, officers were able to identify that a male suspect used a rock to break a window and steal two large duffle bags from the store. Authorities were able to spot a man who fit the description near the 1000 block of Lincoln Street and make an arrest.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo: Cigarroa High School
Student in serious condition after stabbing at Cigarroa High School
Ruiz Elementary School Teacher Doris Pena and former student Miabella Arellano
UISD mourns loss of elementary school teacher
Dronik Kostiantyn
Man facing charges for allegedly exposing himself outside gym
CJ Vergara
Laredo fighter wins Dana White Contender Series
Off-duty Laredo BP agent stops armed suspect in SA parking lot

Latest News

File photo: City of Laredo Water Works building
Judge orders former city employee to be reinstated
September 11th Ceremony
CBP to hold 20th Anniversary Remembrance Ceremony for 9/11 victims
American Flags for Marine LCpl David Lee Espinoza
Help honor fallen hero by flying flags at half-staff
Man injured in motorcycle accident on Highway 359
Man injured in motorcycle accident on Highway 359