Man accused of breaking into downtown business

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A man is facing charges after he allegedly stole merchandise from a downtown business.

Laredo Police arrested 48-year-old Daniel Villanueva and charged with burglary.

The incident happened on Monday, September 6 when officers were called out to a burglary at the 1100 block of Hidalgo Street.

When officers arrived they noticed shattered glass on the side of the business called “Los Angeles Novelty”.

After reviewing surveillance video, officers were able to identify that a male suspect used a rock to break a window and steal two large duffle bags from the store. Authorities were able to spot a man who fit the description near the 1000 block of Lincoln Street and make an arrest.

