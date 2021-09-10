Marine LCpl David Lee Espinoza’s remains arrive to Laredo

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The procession for the arrival of LCpl David Lee Espinoza has concluded.

His remains now rest at Joe Jackson Funeral Home until Monday, September 12th for mass at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church.

The public will be able to pay their respects at the funeral home on Sunday from 8 a.m. until midnight.

You can find the full schedule here.

Veterans, law enforcement, and military members all took part to honor the 20-year-old who was raised in Rio Bravo and graduated from Lyndon B. Johnson High School.

