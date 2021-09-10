Advertisement

New York man pleads guilty to human smuggling attempt

File photo
File photo(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A 53-year-old man from New York pleads guilty to smuggling undocumented immigrants into the country.

Carl Bernstein of Planview, New York admitted to transporting 42 undocumented immigrants in a trailer out of Laredo back in June of this year.

According to court documents, authorities stopped Bernstein for a traffic violation on Highway 16 near Tilden.

Bernstein was arrested after law enforcement noticed he had an active arrest warrant.

After searching his vehicle, they found multiple people hidden inside the trailer.

Bernstein admitted he expected to be paid for driving the vehicle.

Sentencing is set for December 7; if convicted, he faces up to ten years in prison and a possible fine of $250,000.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo: Cigarroa High School
Student in serious condition after stabbing at Cigarroa High School
Ruiz Elementary School Teacher Doris Pena and former student Miabella Arellano
UISD mourns loss of elementary school teacher
Dronik Kostiantyn
Man facing charges for allegedly exposing himself outside gym
CJ Vergara
Laredo fighter wins Dana White Contender Series
Off-duty Laredo BP agent stops armed suspect in SA parking lot

Latest News

One-year-old dies in Houston after being left in hot car
One-year-old in Houston dead after being left in hot car
Houston child dies in hot car
One-year-old in Houston dead after being left in hot car
Agents foil drug smuggling attempt
Agents foil drug smuggling attempt at Laredo park
Preparations underway for Marine’s return home
Preparations underway for Marine’s return home