New York man pleads guilty to human smuggling attempt

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A 53-year-old man from New York pleads guilty to smuggling undocumented immigrants into the country.

Carl Bernstein of Planview, New York admitted to transporting 42 undocumented immigrants in a trailer out of Laredo back in June of this year.

According to court documents, authorities stopped Bernstein for a traffic violation on Highway 16 near Tilden.

Bernstein was arrested after law enforcement noticed he had an active arrest warrant.

After searching his vehicle, they found multiple people hidden inside the trailer.

Bernstein admitted he expected to be paid for driving the vehicle.

Sentencing is set for December 7; if convicted, he faces up to ten years in prison and a possible fine of $250,000.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.