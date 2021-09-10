One-year-old in Houston dead after being left in hot car

HOUSTON, TX (KGNS) - A one-year-old girl is dead after she was accidentally left in a hot car all day.

According to ABC 13 in Houston, deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office were called out to a home in the southwest part of town Thursday night.

Investigators said the family told them a mother of three young children, ages five, three and one - took the two older children to a nearby day care to drop them off

For some reason, the one year-old was left in her seat.

Deputies said the mother returned home and it wasn’t until she went to pick up the other two children Thursday afternoon that she realized that the youngest child was never even dropped off.

A day care worker went with the mother back to their home where the little girl was found in the back seat of the car.

Deputies said her body was on the floorboard. She was pronounced dead on the scene Thursday night.

The district attorney’s office will determine if the mother will face charges immediately or if the case will go to a grand jury.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.