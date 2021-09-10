Preparations underway for Marine’s return home

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Preparations are underway for fallen Marine Lance Corporal David Lee Espinoza’s dignified transfer.

City officials were seen preparing for his arrival at the Hillside Recreational Center.

The Rio Bravo Native was killed during a suicide attack in Afghanistan thousands of miles away from home.

The rec center is along a procession route that will take place while Espinoza’s remains are transported to the Joe Jackson Funeral Home.

Organizers are setting up what they’re calling a hero’s welcome for Espinoza.

Kathleen Cavazos with the city parks and recreation department says, “We just want to take this moment to respect the family, to respect those who served in Afghanistan. David Lee, we appreciate everything that you did. We just want to take this in. This hit home very hard. Not only home, it hit schools, it hit the community, the family, friends, loved one, we just want to thank you in any way. We just want to give you everything that you gave us.”

Lance Corpoal Espinoza’s remains are expected to arrive to Laredo at around two thirty Friday afternoon.

There will be a special arrival procession that will start at the old Laredo airport base on 4805 Maher Avenue at 2 p.m.

From there, they will head down west on Hillside, then onto McPherson Road.

They will head north on McPherson and turn on Del Mar.

The procession will make its way onto north Bartlett and end up at Joe Jackson Funeral Home.

During this time, drivers are being asked to wait patiently as they transfer the body of Lance Corporal Espinoza.

City to hold procession ceremony for fallen Marine (City of Laredo)

