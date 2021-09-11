Advertisement

Teen killed, others injured in Saturday morning accident on International

By Justin Reyes
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A teenager is killed, and multiple others are severely injured after an overnight collision in north Laredo on Saturday morning.

The accident happened on September 11, at around 1:40 a.m. when authorities were called out to an accident at the intersection of International Boulevard and Santiago Drive.

According to preliminary reports, a white Dodge Ram truck and a tan Lexus were heading south on International when they collided into each other.

All of the passengers of the Ram truck were men ages 17 years old; meanwhile, the sole occupant of the Lexes was an 18-year-old man.

A total of six teens were involved in the accident.

The driver of the Dodge ram was pronounced dead at the scene. He was identified as Julio Jesus Lerma-Montemayor.

Another passenger of the same Ram truck was airlifted to San Antonio due to the extent of his injuries.

One patient refused treatment meanwhile the others were transported to the hospital.

The accident remains under investigation.

