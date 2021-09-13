Agents arrest migrant with criminal history

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - An undocumented immigrant with a criminal history is arrested by federal agents.

Border Patrol arrested 44-year-old Javier Cabrera-Quiroz on September 8 after conducting an inspection of commercial bus passengers.

During inspection, Cabrera-Quiroz offered agents a counterfeit passport and a fake social security card.

Record checks revealed that the Mexican National had prior conviction of indecent liberties with a child, possession of cocaine, unlawful carrying of weapons and multiple immigration violations.

Cabrera-Quiroz will be prosecuted for his immigration violations and remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.

